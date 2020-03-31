BJP condemns KCR’s decision to cut salaries

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP unit condemned the hasty decision to cut salaries of state government employees almost by 50% in Telangana as proposed by CM KCR and his government.

BJP feels this is an extreme measure and is unwarranted at this stage of the current crisis.

BJP stands vindicated on our earlier charge that TRS government has mismanaged the state finances, and is now in no position to administer the state he said

Mr Krishna Sagar Rao BJP Chief Spokesperson said that Telangana is the only state in India which has resorted to such an unprecedented step to initiate a punitive measure, to cut salaries of state government employees by half, especially at such a critical stage when the government employees need to deliver more.

It’s attrocious that even the employee pension has been cut by 50%. BJP strongly objects to these irresponsible and unwarranted steps being taken by CM KCR he said.

Siasat News

