BJP condemns rumour on Amith Shah’s health

Telangana: The Bharatiya Janta Party Telangana State strongly condemned the rumour on Amith Shah ‘s Health conditions

Mr N V Subhash BJP Telangana State Spokesperson reacting to the misinformation being spread by rumour monger’s said that it was totally false and incorrect.

He alleged that the rumours were being spread by some pseudo-intellectuals, rumour mongers, educated illiterate who always oppose the bold steps taken by him were being done as they were unable to tolerate the good work is done by him and the appreciation he got from across the country.

Mr Subhash pointed out that these vested interests were shocked to see Amith Shah hale & heathy and working 24/7 to make our country safe from COVID-19.

He said that it was a slap on their face. He further alleged that their mindset is so narrow that they always wish & pray for Amit Shah’s ill health because they cannot face him.

Mr Subhash said that the country is yet to see a bold and dynamic Home Minister like Amit Shah from a very long time.

