BJP, Congress name candidates for UP bypolls

Lucknow, Oct 13 : Sangeeta Chauhan, wife of late Chetan Chauhan, will contest his Naugawan Sadat seat in the upcoming by-elections while Usha Sirohi will stake claim to her late husband Virendra Sirohi’s legacy from his Bulandshahr seat.

The BJP has named both as its candidates for the by-elections scheduled for November 3.

The party has denied ticket to Sangeeta Sengar, wife of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, who has been convicted in a rape case, from the Bangarmau seat. The party has named Shrikant Katiyar as its candidate from there.

In Malhani, the BJP candidate will be Manoj Singh, while Prempal Dhangar will contest the Tundla seat.

The party has named Upendra Paswan for the Ghatampur seat that fell vacant after the death of UP minister Kamal Rani Varun in August.

Meanwhile, the Congress has announced Rakesh Mishra as its candidate from the Malhani seat.

By-elections on seven assembly seats will be held on November 3 and counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Source: IANS

