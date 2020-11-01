BJP conspires to create riots during by-polls: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president and minister K T Rama Rao today accused the BJP of creating riots, chaos to see bloodshed in Hyderabad on Monday as it failed to take on the ruling party in Dubbaka by polls.

Addressing a media conference at TRS Bhavan here he criticised that the BJP state leaders are carrying out disinformation campaign on the ruling party and the KCR government. The BJP planned to create law and order problem in the city and elsewhere which will be pressed with iron hand.

As the party working president we have credible information that the state BJP has conspired to storm Pragati Bhavan, TRS party office, and DGP office and create panic.

We appealed to Election Commission, its state officials and DGP to take serious action on the state BJP for its conspiracy to storm Pragati Bgavan, TRS party office, and DGP office. He lashed out that the BJP candidate in Dubbaka by polls and relatives caught with money and today Rs 1 cr was caught afresh by police.

However the state will not tolerate such problems being created by the political parties or persons he warned. The BJP leaders for trying to create communal strife like situation in the city and its activist reportedly tried to immolate himself.

Showing this the BJP leaders nay create law and order problem by storming the CM office, ruling party office and the DGP office, he said. The minister said that the government will not tolerate such problems as the official machinery will tackle the same.

We urged the EC and officials to prevent such riots and protect law and order, KTR said.