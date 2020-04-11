BJP Corporator violates lockdown, celebrates birthday with friends

Mumbai: Ajay Bahira, a BJP Corporator of Panvel Municipal Corporation was arrested on Saturday and later released on bail on charges of violating the COVID-19 lockdown orders and celebrating his birthday with his friends.

“He was arrested and was released after due procedure of bail as this was a bailable offence,” said Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar.

Bahira was booked along with 11 others by Navi Mumbai Police. Bahira celebrated his birthday on Friday.

21-day nationwide lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

With 92 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state rose to 1,666, the Maharashtra Health Department informed on Saturday.

Source: ANI

