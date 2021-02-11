BJP corporators signal party’s shift towards Hindutva in Hyderabad with saffron attire

Hyderabad: “…they can be identified by their clothes”, remarked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a popular quote that created a storm over a year ago during the anti-CAA protests. But, he’s not wrong. Today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator-elects in Hyderabad dominated the council hall with uniform looks, painting it with gaudy orange that represents their party’s ‘Hindutva’ ideology.

All the corporator-elects of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday were administered the oath at 10:30 am. The BJP obviously stood out in their appearance, in a similar fashion as Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet did in 2017, with dark orange kurtas and sarees and adorned with the same colour ‘turban’.

The orange colour or bhagwa, as they proudly assert, has been a crucial identity for BJP. Earlier during the day, the corporator-elects visited the Bhagyalakshmi temple, which abuts the city’s iconic Charminar, which stood as the centre of BJP’s campaign for GHMC elections.

As a result of BJP’s extensive campaigning, with senior party leaders including Amit Shah in participation, the party put up a tough fight and managed to win as many as 48 wards out of 150. However, TRS emerged as the single-largest party with 56 seats and eventually grabbed the mayoral post on Thursday.