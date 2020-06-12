BJP delegation put under house arrest prior to meeting with KCR

Hyderabad: A Telangana State BJP delegation has been placed under preventive house custody prior to their meeting with Chief Minister KC Rao to present a memo on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The BJP delegation comprising Dr K Laxman, BJP leader, N Ramchander Rao, MLC, and Raja Singh, MLA were placed under preventive house custody.

Dr Laxman while speaking to ANI said, “Today, I along with the party delegation planned to meet the Chief Minister of Telangana to present a memorandum on the coronavirus situation in the state. But before that, the police arrived at my residence and placed me under preventive house custody.”

Also Read TRS Govt hiding facts on COVID-19, alleges BJP

A total of 208 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Thursday, taking the state count of positive cases to 4,320, the health department said.

There are 2,162 active COVID cases in the state while 165 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

BJP spokesperson condemns

Meanwhile, BJP Telangana spokesperson N V Subhash on Friday termed the house arrest of his party leaders, who proposed to give a memorandum to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on rising of coronavirus cases and request him to conduct more tests to prevent its spread, as “unconstitutional and unwarranted”.

Subhash said the house arrest of BJP leaders including Dr K Laxman, N Ramachandra Rao and Raja Singh was “unconstitutional and unwarranted”.

“Why does Chief Minister KCR fear for BJP? Why he resorted to the house arrest of BJP leaders? A delegation of BJP including leaders Dr K Laxman, N Ramachandra Rao and Raja Singh is placed into house arrest as a precautionary measure. It is unconstitutional and unwarranted,” he said in a statement.

The BJP Telangana spokesperson alleged that the Chief Minister is hiding the actual figures of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.