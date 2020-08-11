BJP demands riot-accused Tahir Hussain’s Councillorship termination

New Delhi: The BJP has turned the heat on the Aam Aadmi Party once again over alleged involvement of its suspended leader Tahir Hussain in the Delhi riots this February that killed at least 53 people. Now a Delhi BJP leader has sought the revocation of Hussain’s membership to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has written two separate letters, one to Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta and the other to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Nirmal Jain. He has demanded immediate termination of EDMC membership of Tahir Hussain, who he described as “the prime accused of Delhi riots”.

“Tahir Hussain is accused in many cases of rioting and murder during the February riots witnessed in North East Delhi. His membership of EDMC can be terminated under Section 33 (2) DMC Act,” Kapoor said.

This July, a Delhi court dismissed the bail application of Hussain, in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma. Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma was killed in Chand Bagh area during the northeast Delhi violence on February 25. His body was recovered from a drain and had 51 sharp and blunt injuries on it.

Hussain’s involvement is also being investigated over alleged connection with members of PFI, Pinjratod, Jamia Co-ordination Committee, United Against Hate Group and anti-CAA protesters. Hussain has also been booked under the stringent anti-terror law — Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in a case related to alleged conspiracy in the riots.

Communal clashes broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

Source: IANS