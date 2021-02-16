BJP discusses farmers’ protest at high-level meet

New Delhi, Feb 16 : A high-level meeting of the party leaders was called by BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Tuesday at the national headquarters here to discuss the ongoing farmers’ agitation and chalk out the future course of action to be adopted by the saffron party.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Sanjeev Balyan, were present in the meeting, which was also attended by the party’s national general secretaries Bhupendra Yadav and Arun Singh.

BJP MPs and MLAs from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan attended the meeting, including its Rajasthan and Haryana unit chiefs Satish Poonia and Subhash Barala, respectively.

It has been learnt that it was decided in the meeting to draw a plan of action in the next few days with focus on states from where farmers are participating in the protest on the borders of the national capital.

It is also learnt that the BJP should reach out to the farmers to convey the message that the4 government stood with the farmers.

“It has been discussed that the BJP must explain to the farmers that the government is with them and is ready to make changes,” said a source in the BJP.

“It is also learnt that the leaders have been asked to explain to the farmers that the protest is politically motivated,” it added.

The meeting lasted for around two hours, but the Home Minister was at party headquarters for around four hours.

— IANS

