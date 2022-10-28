BJP doing ‘surprise check’ of MPs attendance in parliamentary committees

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th October 2022 7:32 pm IST
New Delhi: To ensure attendance of its MPs in parliamentary committee meetings, the BJP is doing a surprise check to see whether its MPs are present in the meetings or not, sources said on Friday.

As the committees take up contentious issues, the BJP feels it is important to ensure proper attendance of the party MPs to counter opposition members in these panels, they said.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister’s office in tandem with BJP’s parliamentary party office are conducting these surprise checks on MPs’ attendance in the committee meetings, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has in the past emphasised on the attendance of party MPs in BJP parliamentary party meetings.

