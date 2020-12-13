BJP expels two local party leaders in Jammu

Jammu: The BJP on Sunday expelled two local leaders in Jammu after they were found indulging in anti-party activities, according to a party release.

The BJP’s Miran Sahib Mandal president Vijay Sharma and R S Pura Mandal president Shiv Kumar Bali were expelled following a complaint by R S Pura district president H S Pammi, the release said.

Pammi had lodged a complaint against Sharma and Bali with the party’s disciplinary committee which relieved them of their respective party positions with immediate effect.

Kuldeep Sharma was nominated as in-charge president for Miran Sahib Mandal and Rakesh Gupta for R S Pura Mandal till further orders, the release said, adding they have been asked to look after organisational work.

Source: PTI

