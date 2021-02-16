BJP eyes Dalits, weaker sections to weaken TRS vote bank in Telangana

Hyderabad: BJP is focusing on Dalits and weaker sections to set its foothold in Telangana state by inducting TRS’s leaders belonging to Dalits and weaker sections into the party. In the light of its ‘Dubbak’ and GHMC elections, BJP leadership has decided to focus on Dalits and OBC to strengthen its vote bank.

Recently, BJP organized a protest against the illegal occupation of 400 acres of tribal land in Suryapet due to which the support of the weaker sections swelled in favor of the party. There is a popular perception that the educated and the upper castes are with BJP. However, by taking its membership drive to the rural areas, it has decided to expand its vote base by including SC, ST, and the OBC.

BJP State President B Sanjay is touring different districts and meeting the weaker and backward communities’ leaders. The party has instructed its local leaders to tour the districts and try to bring different communities closer to the party.

The BJP is planning to target TRS in the forthcoming municipal and Nagarjunasagar by-election for the ruling party’s failure to fulfill promises it made during the Assembly elections. BJP is referring to KCR’s professed declaration that the first CM of Telangana state would be a Dalit.

BJP is planning to raise the issues of injustice to Dalits, slow pace of double bedroom homes’ allotment, and ignoring weaker sections in the state’s government jobs. BJP is planning to hold rallies, sit-ins, and other protest programs across the state.