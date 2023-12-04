BJP faces setback as prominent leaders suffer defeats in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a significant blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), key leaders, including Eatala Rajender, Bandi Sanjay, Dharmapuri Arvind, and Raghunandan Rao, experienced unexpected defeats in the Telangana elections 2023.

Eatala Rajender, who had switched from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to the BJP, lost in both the Huzurabad and Gajwel constituencies, challenging former colleague K Chandrasekhar Rao in the latter.

Bandi Sanjay, BJP’s national general secretary and Karimnagar MP, faced defeat in Karimnagar against BRS leader Gangula Kamalakar.

The decision to remove Sanjay as the state chief before the elections was seen by political observers as a contributing factor to the party’s poor performance.

Sanjay contested the results, alleging manipulation by Kamalakar and demanding a recount due to malfunctioning EVMs in two polling booths.

Dharmapuri Arvind, another prominent BJP leader and Nizamabad MP, lost in Koratla to BRS candidate Kalvakuntala Sanjay. Additionally, Raghunandan Rao, contesting from Dubbak, suffered a significant defeat against BRS leader Kota Prabhakar Reddy.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manage to bag eight seats amid a two-way battle between the Congress and BRS. The eight constituencies include:

Sirpur: Dr Palvai Harish Babu Adilabad: Payal Shankar Nirmal: Aleti Maheshwar Reddy Mudhole: Ramarao Patel Armur: Paidi Rakesh Reddy Kamareddy: K Venkata Ramana Reddy Nizamabad Urban: Dhanpal Suryanaryana Gupta Goshamahal: T Raja Singh

Surprisingly, BJP candidate K Venkat Ramana Reddy secured victory in Kamareddy, defeating both BRS and Congress chiefs KCR and Revanth Reddy. These unexpected outcomes have reshaped the post-poll landscape in Telangana, posing challenges for the BJP’s political standing in the state.