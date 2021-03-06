BJP fields Suvendu Adhikari against Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday fielded former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, setting the stage for a high-profile contest from the seat in the state assembly elections.

BJP general secretary Arun Singh released the first list of party candidates for the assembly polls here.

The Trinamool Congress had on Friday released its list of candidates with Mamata Banerjee announcing that she will contest from Nandigram.

The Chief Minister, who has been representing Bhawanipur, had earlier announced that she will contest from Nandigram. Adhikari, a former minister in the Trinamool Congress government, had joined the BJP in December last year.

He had earlier said that BJP will defeat Mamata Banerjee by over 50,000 votes from Nandigram.