BJP fields Union Ministers, MPs and actors in Bengal polls

New Delhi, March 14 : The BJP on Sunday named several Union Ministers, MPs and actors as its candidates in the West Bengal Assembly polls.

For the high octane polls, the party has fielded Union Minister Supriyo Babul from Tollygunge, actor-turned-politician and Lok Sabha member Locket Chatterjee from Churchura, journalist and MP Swapan Dasgupta from Tarakeshwar, and noted economist Ashok Lahiri from Alipurduar.

Releasing the list of candidates at a press conference here, BJP national General Secretary Arun Singh said that the names were finalised in the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, chaired by party chief J.P. Nadda and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others, held on Saturday.

Singh said a wave of “Poribortan” clearly visible in West Bengal and the BJP will form the government by winning over 200 seats.

Sitting Lok Sabha member from Coochbehar, Nishit Pramanik will contest the Dinhata assembly constituency as per BJP list of candidates for 27 seats going for poll in the third phase and 36 for phase four.

Former Trinamool Congress Minister Rajib Banerjee will contest from his present Domjur seat.

Renowned oncologist Dr Indranil Khan has been fielded from Kasba Assembly seat.

The BJP has fielded actors Tanushree Chakraborty from Shyampur, Anjana Basu from Sonarpur Dakshin, Payal Sarkar from Behala Purba and Yash Dasgupta from Chanditala assembly constituency.

Elections for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases between March 27 to April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

