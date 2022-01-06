BJP forms 24-member election committee for UP

New Delhi: The BJP has formed a 24-member election committee in Uttar Pradesh, including four special invitees, to prepare for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantradev Singh, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma are members of the committee.

Union Ministers Sanjeev Balyan and S.P. Singh Baghel and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti are also members of the BJP Uttar Pradesh election committee.

Uttar Pradesh BJP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, co-incharges Sunil Oza, Y. Satya Kumar and Sanjeev Chaurasiya are members of the election committee as special invitees.

Party national vice presidents Baby Rani Maurya and Rekha Verma, national general secretary Arun Singh, national secretary Vinod Sonkar are also part of the election committee of Uttar Pradesh BJP.

State general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, and joint general secretary (organisation) Karmvir Singh are also part of the committee along with senior leaders of state and members of state cabinet.

Son of former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and Lok Sabha member Rajveer Singh is also part of the committee.

Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held in February- March this year along with Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

The BJP has organised ‘Jan Vishwas Yatras’, which covered all the 403 Assembly constituencies, to reachout to the people with the works of the party ruled government at the Centre and state.

The BJP will have a community outreach plan to pacify Brahmins, who reportedly were upset with the party, will explain to the community about the government welfare schemes which benefited them. To reach out to the youth, the party is organising youth conferences in all the districts in which senior leaders and youth leaders of the party are participating.

The saffron party also has planned several programmes to strengthen its booth management.