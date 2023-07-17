BJP gathering ‘factions of parties’ to show strength: Kharge on NDA meeting

Bengaluru: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s scheduled meeting in Delhi on July 18, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that the saffron party is “baffled” by what the opposition is doing and hence gathering “factions of parties.”

“If he (PM Modi) is stronger than the entire Opposition and he alone is enough for them, why is he calling together the 30 parties? Disclose the names of these parties. Are they even registered with the Election Commission? People with us have always been with us…They are baffled by what we are doing, so they are gathering factions of parties to show their strength,” Kharge said.

The NDA meeting in the national capital will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting is being organised to mark the completion of 9 years of the central government under Prime Minister Modi.

Kharge also defended the Congress’ decision to oppose the Delhi Ordinance, saying that if there is any attack on the Constitution, then it is “our responsibility to unite” and save democracy.

“This is not about just one person. If the democracy and Constitution of the country suffer a blow, it becomes our responsibility to unite and work together to save democracy & Constitution. No individual is bigger than the country…”, Kharge said.

The BJP-led central government in May brought the ordinance on the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in Delhi, virtually negating a Supreme Court verdict giving the elected government in Delhi the control over services matter.

Kharge further said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar has confirmed his participation in the opposition meeting in Bengalaru on July 18.

“There is an assembly session today in Maharashtra so he wanted to be there. That is why he had clarified that he will come tomorrow. I’ve spoken to him and he is coming”, Kharge added.

Kharge called the ED raids against DMK ministers “another tactic” by the Centre to bring pressure upon opposition leaders and said, “Especially to affect the DMK-Cong alliance. But we are not going to get afraid of it. We will continue to fight.”

Earlier today, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Monday hit out at the ruling BJP-led government at the Centre accusing it of misusing probe agencies for its political ends and said that the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru “will be a game-changer” for India’s politics.

Addressing a press conference here as opposition parties gather in Bengaluru for the meeting, Venugopal alleged that the BJP wants to “silence the voice of opposition” and said the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha and developments in Maharashtra are examples.

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also addressed the press conference.

The opposition parties are seeking to put up a united front to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The two-day meeting will conclude on Tuesday after a formal meeting of opposition leaders.