BJP goons threatens CRPF soldier Noor Kalim, video went viral

SULTANPUR: A video of BJP leader demolishing an under-construction house of a CRPF jawan Noor Kalim went viral on social media.

The incident took place around 1 pm on Friday.

According to India Tomorrow reports, Kalim had purchased a piece of land, adjoining an agricultural land belonging to BJP Block Pramukh of Kadipur block in Sultanpur district and had started construction of the house.

When Mishra came to know about it, he came with a dozen of his musclemen belonging to the ruling party brandishing weapons and demolished the house.

Beside demolishing the under-construction wall, constructing columns, the goons severely beat up the labourers and mason.

In the viral video, Mishra can be seen threatening Kalim, who was legally build a house on his own land.

Sharing the video, a local journalist wrote, “Noor Kalim is a solider with the CRPF. He’s posted in Kashmir. His three brothers and nephew are also with the Indian armed forces. But, when he decided to build a house in his village, BJP’s block head Sharavan Mishra ganged up with criminals to threaten him by brandishing a rifle. They also demolished the construction of his house.”

“They also threatened to ‘bury’ me if I dared to construct my house here,” Kamil said in another video.

On the basis of Kalim’s complaint, police have registered an FIR against Mishra. However, no arrest has been made yet.