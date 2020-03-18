BJP govt abusing power in Karnataka: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: After senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was placed under preventive arrest here on Wednesday, Karnataka party president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday accused the state government of abusing power.

“BJP government in the state is misusing the power. We have our own political strategy, we know how to handle the situation. He is not alone here, I am here. I know how to support him. But I don’t want to create a law and order situation in Karnataka,” Shivakumar said.

Earlier in the day, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh landed here and was placed under preventive arrest after he sat on a dharna near Ramada Hotel allegedly for not being allowed by police to meet the 21 rebel Congress MLAs lodged in the hotel.

The development comes amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh which followed the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Congress party. Scindia’s exit was followed by 22 Congress MLAs resigning from the party as well as from the state legislative Assembly. The resignation of these many MLAs has left the Kamal Nath government below the majority mark.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is slated to hear the petition filed by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others seeking a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.