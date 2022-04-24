BJP has done injustice to Azam Khan: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has done injustice to his party leader Azam Khan.

“Samajwadi Party stands by Azam Khan. Whatever help legally can be done, Samajwadi Party will provide that. The injustice done to him was done by BJP. The BJP sent such type of officials so that false cases can be made against him,” Yadav said.

When asked about Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav meeting SP leader Azam Khan at Sitapur Jail, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “I don’t know who went to meet him. I don’t have any information on this.”

Following the instructions of the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief, MLA Ravidas Malhotra along with several other MLAs visited Sitapur Jail to meet Azam Khan on Sunday.

Earlier on April 10, Khan’s media in-charge Fasahat Ali Khan Sanu had expressed disappointment with Akhilesh Yadav for ignoring his colleague over the years and not visiting him in jail.

Meanwhile, on Monday (April 11), the Supreme Court put a stay order on the Allahabad High Court order, which allowed the taking over of the land allotted to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University run by Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar Trust headed by the SP leader Azam Khan.

Presently Azam Khan is lodged at Sitapur district jail since February 2020 and is facing several cases registered by the Uttar Pradesh government.