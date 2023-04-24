‘BJP hatao-desh bachao’: CPI’s door-to-door campaign in Hyderabad

CPI Telangana secretariat members ET Narasimha said that BRS government announces new development projects and lays foundation stones but no work following that is put into force to start the development process.

'BJP Hatao-Desh Bachao': CPI reach door-to-door in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Members of the Communist Party of India (CPI), under the slogan ‘BJP hatao-desh bachao’, organized a padayatra covering Shivanagar, Pardivada, Chandrakapuram and other slums of Charminar assembly constituency in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The party cadre reached door to door to condemn the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government while accusing them of adopting autocratic, undemocratic, sectarian and destructive policies.

During the programme, they went door to door explaining the religious hatred to the people and appealed to them to not cast their vote in favour of the BJP in the next elections.

CPI Telangana state secretariat members ET Narasimha, while talking to people said that BJP and MIM need development without creating ‘religious differences’.

“90 percent of the people in Hyderabad’s old city belong to the poor and lower-middle-class families and live in slums. Even after 8 years of Telangana formation, the old city is far from being developed,” said Narasimha.

He further went on to say that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government announces new development projects and lays foundation stones but no work following that is put into force to start the development process.

CPI Hyderabad secretary S Chhayadevi said that several problems including bad roads, polluted drinking water supply, severe drainage overflow, lack of services in government hospitals, and shortage of teachers in schools are still bothering unprivileged sections of the society.

