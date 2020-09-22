BJP holds protest against TRS govt not providing houses to poor

Hyderabad: The BJP on Tuesday organised protests here and other places in Telangana in protest against the TRS government allegedly not providing houses to the poor despite the Centre sanctioning funds under thePM Awas Yojana and demanding abolition of charges in the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS).

BJP leaders and activists, who gathered at district Collectorates as part of the protest, raised slogans against the TRS government.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged in a statement that though the TRS government sought to suppress the protest using police,BJP workers reached district Collectorates.

Several BJP leaders and workers were taken into custody by police since Monday night, he claimed.

BJP spokesperson Anugula Rakesh Reddy alleged that the TRS government diverted funds provided by Centre under the PM Awas Yojana (PMAY) housing scheme and took up poor peoples housing only for namesake.

The charges collected under LRS have become a burden on the poor and middle classes and the LRS should be withdrawn, he said in a release.

The TRS had promised double bedroom houses to the poor before elections and the state government should take up construction of double bedroom houses to all eligible poor, Rakesh Reddy said.

The state government had earlier this month announced rules for regularization of unapproved and illegal layouts in the state in order to bring the unplanned/unapproved/unauthorized/illegal layouts into the fold of planned sustainable development and to provide basic facilities in those areas.

Source: PTI