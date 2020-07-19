BJP institutionalised lies on three issues: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched yet another attack on the BJP, alleging that the ruling party has “institutionalised lies” for which “India will have to pay the price”.

“The BJP has institutionalised lies — (on) Covid-19 by restricting testing and misreporting deaths; (on) GDP by using a new calculation method; and (on) Chinese aggression by frightening the media.

“The illusion will break soon and India will pay the price,” the Congress leader tweeted.

He had earlier warned the government that by August 10 India will cross the two million-mark in coronavirus cases and advised the government to take proper steps after India recorded one million cases.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had slammed the Modi government over the LAC face-off with China in eastern Ladakh, saying India will have to pay a huge price because of the government’s cowardly actions.

Source: IANS