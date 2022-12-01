BJP intensifies its campaign for MCD elections

New Delhi: The BJP further intensified its campaign for Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) elections on Wednesday with several ‘Vijay Sankalp’ roadshows by senior party leaders and about 100 public meetings across the national capital.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Bhupendra Yadav, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitendra Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ajay Bhatt, and Annapurna Yadav, Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Jairam Thakur, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta, National President of Yuva Morcha Tejashwi Surya, MPs Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Pravesh Sahib Singh, Hansraj Hans, Gautam Gambhir, and others today joined the party campaign and appealed the public to vote on the development agenda of BJP in the municipal elections.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, during a Vijay Sankalp roadshow in Mandoli, said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal goes to other states and talks many things, “but today Delhi is asking him to about works done during his tenure”.

He said, “Kejriwal, who is running a propaganda-based government, has done the work of looting Delhi and tried to cripple the corporation financially by not giving funds, despite this, the BJP-ruled Delhi Municipal Corporation has done amazing work.”

Jitendra Singh said that for the last eight years, Kejriwal has been “playing tricks with the slum dwellers, but under Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled the dream of the slum dwellers”. He said that in the next few years, BJP will give good houses to the slum dwellers of Delhi and will also work for the upliftment of the resettlement settlements.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Delhi’s Kejriwal government is a turncoat government. “Till some time ago, he (Kejriwal) used to oppose the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and when it is being built, he started talking about taking people to Ayodhya. The people of Delhi have recognised these imposters very well and will now reject them. The BJP has resolved to make a beautiful Delhi and I appeal to the people of Delhi to elect BJP once again in the municipal elections,” Chouhan asserted.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during a roadshow in Chhawla-Kakrola, said, “The BJP only believes in work and development, and it goes among the public on the basis of its works, but the Kejriwal government has nothing to tell about and it goes to other states only with false propaganda. The people of Delhi understand everything and the way Aam Aadmi Party’s deposit was forfeited in Uttarakhand, Arvind Kejriwal’s defeat is certain in the municipal elections as well.”

Delhi State President Adesh Gupta said that the BJP is ready to debate with the Chief Minister on every single issue of Delhi, from the works done by the corporation to the works done by the Delhi government, but this debate should be held on a public platform and not on the pages of any newspaper. He said, “The AAP is working on the basis of lies considering corruption as its objective. Kejriwal, who talked about Mohalla Sabha, did corruption by opening liquor vends all over Delhi ignoring the opposition of Mohalla Sabha.”

The MCD elections are scheduled on December 4, while reults will be announced on December 7.