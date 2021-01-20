BJP IT cell trends #IAmNadda day after Rahul Gandhi asks ‘Who is Nadda?’

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned ‘Who is Nadda?’ in a press conference in New Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s IT Cell took to Twitter to trend #IAmNadda, in support of the party’s national president.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi, responding to media queries about the questions posed by BJP chief JP Nadda, said: “Who is Nadda? Nadda is not a ‘Professor of Hindustan’ and I am not bound to answer everything to him.”

The retaliation came the BJP’s IT Cell a day later, which trended the hash tag #IAmNadda with 40.1 thousand tweets in just few hours.

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

It's better to be a hardworking, nationalist, responsible and committed karyakarta like @JPNadda Ji than a motor mouth like Rahul Gandhi.



Every nationalist in this sense is Nadda.

Yes, #IamNadda pic.twitter.com/h9X7GbQm0a — Dharmendra Chhonkar (@yoursdharm) January 20, 2021

Hello @RahulGandhi



You know BJP’s every Karyakarta is @JPNadda

In every corner of the country, in every booth, every worker is Nadda.

He is the President of the world’s largest political party. 🙌#IAmNadda pic.twitter.com/LrO3xCmIM3 — 𝑩𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒏𝒖𝒌𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝑺𝒉𝒖𝒌𝒍𝒂 भूतपूर्व किसान (@BishnukantShukl) January 20, 2021

The dynast who brought his party to the worst ever defeat is asking who is the President of the world’s largest political party.

For his knowledge, @JPNadda ji is the epitome of hard work and devotion towards motherland, values which the dynast doesn’t even know exist. #IamNadda pic.twitter.com/nDWV0hk7RG — Vijender Gupta (@Gupta_vijender) January 20, 2021

Hello @RahulGandhi listen #IamNadda .. photo showing his achievements as youth …



but how come you are Gandhi? What’s your own achievements till date? pic.twitter.com/XcC3rJXR4I — Office Of Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariOffc) January 20, 2021

राहुल गांधी you live in a fantasy world, a world of illusion..millions of @BJP4India workers are #IamNadda !! pic.twitter.com/d8kDF1dESY — Pratyush Kanth प्रत्यूष कंठ (@PratyushKanth) January 20, 2021

This is BJP. Here every karyakarta can become Shri @JPNadda . It is not like congress which is restricted to Gandhi limited company only. #IamNadda — Punit Agarwal (@Punitspeaks) January 20, 2021

#IamNadda Rahul he is the man who is humble and makes it his job to change India for its citizens unlike you dynasty that ripped apart India and filled it with hatred and poverty @JPNadda @PMOIndia — Meena Das Narayan (@MeenaDasNarayan) January 20, 2021

Even with 52 seats, Congress arrogance is at peak.



They are asking who is J P Nadda.



Remember that in 2014 Priyanka Vadra had asked in Amethi who is Smriti Irani .#IamNadda @KapilMishra_IND — Yallappa G.🇮🇳 (@YallappaGulbar1) January 20, 2021

Meanwhile, JP Nadda on Wednesday completed one year of being in the hot seat of BJP’s national president. As the president, Nadda has to his credit electoral victories in the Bihar assembly elections, by-polls in 11 states and eight local body elections.