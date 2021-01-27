BJP Jambagh corporator booked for filing false affidavit in GHMC polls

Hyderabad: Police have booked a case against the BJP Jambagh corporator Rakesh Jaiswal for allegedly filing a false affidavit with the State Election Commission during the GHMC polls.

Alleging cheating and suppression of facts on January 14, the AIMIM candidate Jambagh division J Ravindra filed a complaint with Abids police against Rakesh Jaiswal, who won as corporator from BJP.

The MIM candidate had alleged that in the recently held GHMC polls-2020, Rakesh Jaiswal had suppressed and concealed real facts and submitted a “false Affidavit on oath”, before the Returning Officer, Ward-77 at Abids, that he has two kids whereas, in reality, he has three kids, which makes non-eligible to contest the GHMC Elections as per the laws.

Police said that the suppression of facts and stating that he has got two children in his affidavit is nothing but cheating and a “false statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence”.

Rakesh Jaiswal is liable for prosecution under the Indian Penal Code sections 420 cheating also under other relevant laws.

Based on the complaint, the Abids police have registered a case under IPC section 199 (False statement made in declaration which is by law receiva­ble as evidence) and investigation is underway.