BJP-JD(S) tussle to woo voters in south Karnataka intensifies

Bengaluru: The political tussle to woo the voters has intensified in south Karnataka with the ruling BJP focusing on the region to ensure a clear majority in the state Assembly elections.

The saffron party is organising a roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to make an impact on the voters of the region, while the JD(S) is also planning a similar event to counter the BJP.

The JD(S) derives its core strength from south Karnataka, especially from Ramnagar, Mandya and Mysuru regions, where Vokkaligas influence the election results is planning a counter strategy to retain its sway over voters.

The JD (S) has decided to conduct a roadshow between Bengaluru and Mysuru on the Expressway. Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda will lead the roadshow. Party insiders claim that there is no question of letting the vote bank of JD(S) slip away to the saffron camp.

The JD(S) roadshow will be held on March 26 and thousands of workers are expected to join Deve Gowda. He will start the journey from Bengaluru and reach Mysuru in an open vehicle. Political experts maintain that Deve Gowda is still an “unquestionable” leader of the Vokkaliga community, which has a dominant presence in terms of numbers in these regions.

Prime Minister Modi will be inaugurating the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on March 12. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has stated that the roadshow of Prime Minister Modi will be held after the SPG clearance. Party sources explain that the state unit wants the roadshow to impress the voters of the region.

The Prime Minister will also address a public rally after the inauguration.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi are attacking JD(S) for family politics. They argue that every vote given to JD(S) is “as good as giving vote to the Congress”.