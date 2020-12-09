BJP kills people in their rallies: Mamata

Kolkata, Dec 8 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) kills people in its own rallies.

“They indulge in lies and kill people. They hold rallies and kill their own people,” Banerjee told at a meeting in Raniganj.

The CM’s statement came a day after the saffron brigade held a protest march in Siliguri. The BJP also observed a dawn to dusk shutdown in eight north Bengal districts on Tuesday protesting the killing of their party worker Ulen Roy, 50, and alleged police brutalities during their march to ‘Uttarkanya’, the state secretariat in North Bengal.

Banerjee also said that her party will not allow the BJP-led Centre to sell government-owned coal mines. She further alleged that coal mafias were thriving under the patronage of the BJP.

She said that her party would continue to oppose the decentralisation drive. “I will never let that happen till I’m alive. I had proposed that illegal coal factories be legalised by the Centre and the state jointly. I want people to get employment,” she said, adding that the Union government never responded to her proposal.

Source: IANS

