BJP lands in controversy for showing Kolkata flyover as development in UP

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday landed in controversy after the Kolkata flyover appeared on an advertisement that was meant to praise the development in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath government.

Soon after the advertisement went viral on social media, many netizens have started pointing out Kolkata’s “Ma flyover” in it. Leaders, workers, and supporters of the Trinamool Congress have also started mocking the saffron party.

Nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior Trinamool leader has tweeted, ” Transforming UP for Yogi Adityanath means stealing images from infrastructure seen in Bengal under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership and using them as his own! Looks like the ‘DOUBLE ENGINE MODEL’ has MISERABLY FAILED in BJP’s strongest state and now stands EXPOSED for all!”.

Another senior Trinamool leader Mukul Roy targeted PM Modi and wrote, " Mr. @narendramodi is so helpless to save his party that other than changing CMs, he has also had to resort to using pictures of growth & infrastructure seen under @MamataOfficial's leadership, as his own.

Meanwhile, Trinamool is looking towards an alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, due early next year.

The party has already launched its mass contact programme in Uttar Pradesh from Pilibhit where farmers had staged a protest on the issue of cane dues. At least two districts in each of the 18 divisions will be covered to gauge the mood of the people and their expectations.

In the state, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday reiterated that the party will contest 100 seats in the upcoming UP assembly elections.