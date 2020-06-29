BJP lashes out at AIMIM for terming PVR as “BJP Prime Minister”

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janta Party spokesperson and Grandson of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao today lashed out at AIMIM for terming him as BJP Prime Minister

Mr.Subhash said that calling PV Narasimha Rao as ‘BJP prime minister’ shows AIMIM’s narrow mindedness. When the whole country is paying homage to the departed legendary & versatile leader, the party (AIMIM) which taken birth in the soil of Telangana and its leaders are enjoying the fruits of PV’s economic reforms along with 1.3-crore Indian population, making such comments is ridiculous.

At least, it should pay respects to PV who was the loving son of the soil. The party should come out from the trance of religious zealotry he added.

Mr.Subhash said that the former Prime Minister Late P V Narasimha Rao had contributed for the development of the country through his economic policies as well as to his Congress Party. The Congress party which has century old history, and P.V. Narasimha Rao from his younger days contributed to the Party its leadership not only neglected him but did not even pay due respect to this great leader but Indian citizens irrespective of their political background and religion, always remembered him as a great visionary who had brought the country’s economy back to life from Intensive Care Unit he said.

The Entire country and world knew about the efficiency of the P V Narasimha Rao when he was Prime Minister. First of all he is an Indian citizen. He cannot be held responsible for demolition of Babri masjid, No matter if a section of community criticizes him. The issue of Babri Masjid is amicably settled by Supreme Court and where is the question of raking up the issue now he wondered?



Just because PV Narasimha Rao opposed the Nizam’s & Razakars rule in Hyderabad State & just because all parties including PM Modi started praising him for his contributions to the country Mr Owaisi wanted to criticise him for his own benefit & publicity.

Rathna Chotrani