BJP launches all-out attack on Andhra govt over bad roads

Amaravati, Dec 5 : Following an impressive performance in the Hyderabad civic body polls, a bunch of Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders on Saturday launched an all-out attack on the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government for the bad condition of roads in the state.

“Reddy’s government uses Central schemes for selfish benefits but doesn’t think about the roads in the state,” said BJP leader S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy.

He also alleged that neither new roads are being laid, nor the existing ones being repaired.

Vardhan Reddy organised a demonstration against the government, holding placards and chanting slogans. He mocked the YSRCP’s fan symbol and said that Reddy has left the fate of the people and the roads to the winds.

In similar vein, P.V.N. Madhav claimed that all the roads are destroyed in the state. “On Saturday, under the aegis of BJP, we fought for immediate repair of road infrastructure across the state,” said Madhav.

He protested with a group of party supporters in Visakhapatnam.

Andhra Pradesh BJP President Somu Veerraju demonstrated in the middle of a pothole ridden road, where some of them sat beside a large pot hole and protested against the poor condition of roads.

“The YSRCP came to power on the promise of change but there is no development,” alleged Verraju.

BJP national secretary and Andhra Pradesh co-inchage Sunil Deodhar shared a video in which a truck could be seen stuck in a completely waterlogged street.

The all-out attack came a day after the saffron party made massive gains in neighbouring Telangana capital’s civic body polls.

BJP does not want to lose the tempo, as the yet to be scheduled Tirupati Parliamentary by-election can be announced anytime, which has been necessiated by the demise of sitting MP Balli Durga Prasad, who recently succumbed to Covid-19.

Following heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh in 2020, large segments of the state’s road infrastructure are badly damaged, giving a tough time to the people.

Road infrastructure getting damaged during the monsoon season is nothing new, but it is particularly severe this year because of back-to-back deep depression and very severe cyclonic storm Nivar.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.