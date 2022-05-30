BJP leader booked for ‘objectionable’ remarks against Prophet Muhammad

Thane: Thane police in Maharashtra on Monday booked BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate, an official said.

Sharma has been charged under IPC sections 298 (Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), 294 (Obscene acts and songs.—Whoever, to the annoyance of others), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups) and 505B (Statements conducing to public mischief) for hurting religious sentiments and other offences based on a complaint, Senior Inspector Ashok Kadlag of Mumbra police station said.

Incidentally, at a rally in Bhiwandi in the district on Saturday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against Sharma.

(The copy has been edited with inputs from the news desk)