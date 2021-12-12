BJP leader booked for rape in UP district

Ballia: A BJP leader in Ballia district has been booked for allegedly raping and threatening a 26-year-old woman.

Bairia circle officer Ashok Kumar Mishra said that BJP’s backward classes wing general secretary, Ranjit Maurya, was booked on the complaint of a woman.

According to the woman, the incident took place around 10 p.m. on Thursday night when the accused entered her house forcibly.

The wing’s district president Lal Bahadur confirmed that Maurya is general secretary of the cell.

The woman told reporters that Maurya offered to make her vice-president of the BJP’s women wing and used obscene words with her.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Surendra Singh has demanded immediate arrest of Maurya and alleged police was initially ‘hesitating’ in lodging the FIR.

“The FIR was registered when I intervened after the victim and her mother met me,” the MLA said, adding that he has informed senior party leaders about it.

The MLA said he will fight for ensuring justice to the victim.