BJP leader hacked to death in West Bengal

Kolkata: Days after a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader was shot dead at his home in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district, another BJP leader has been hacked to death at Bhagwanpur in East Midnapore district of the state.

While the BJP is holding the Trinamool Congress responsible for the murder, the ruling party has denied the charge.

The incident took place on Saturday night when Shambhu Maiti (36), the head of BJP’s Shakti Kendra in Chandipur Assembly constituency, was picked up from the road side and hacked to death. His body was recovered from the banks of Keleghai river on Sunday morning.

According to the local people, some unknown persons forced Maiti onto a motorcycle and sped away. On Sunday morning, they spotted Maiti’s body lying on the banks of the river and informed the police.

According to the police, there were sharp cut marks all over Maiti’s body.

“We have sent the body for autopsy and are waiting for the report. Once the report comes, we will be able to ascertain the exact time and cause of death,” a senior district police officer said.

The BJP has blamed Trinamool Congress for the incident, alleging that Maiti was killed for exposing the corruption of the ruling party.

The local leadership of the Trinamool Congress has denied the allegation, claiming that the incident was a result of BJP’s internal feud.

“Trinamool is not involved in the incident in any manner,” a local leader said.

On October 17, Mithun Ghosh (37), the district vice-president of the BJP’s youth wing, was shot dead in Itahar area in North Dinajpur district.

Ghosh was fired upon by some unidentified miscreants right in front of his residence in Rajgram village. Though he was rushed to the Raiganj Medical College and Hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead.