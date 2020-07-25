BJP leader launches ‘Bhabhi Ji Papad’; claims cure for COVID-19

New Delhi: A BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal in a video has endorsed ‘Bhabhi Ji Papad’. He claims that the ‘Papad’ has ingredients that will boost a person’s immunity and help defeat the novel coronavirus.

The undated video of Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy industries has caused a storm on social media, with many criticising the unscientific claims.

Meghwal is also seen wishing the brand’s owner Sunil Bhansali on the launch of the product, and saying that he hopes the venture will be “successful” under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative launched by the central government.

Watch: MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal launches Bhabhi ji papad, says it will help people fight Corona Virus.



“It will be very helpful in fighting Corona Virus and in developing antibodies” he says. pic.twitter.com/2485cSdI31 — LearnLifeWealthTravel | Dream Big, Think Growth !! (@AnyBodyCanFly) July 24, 2020

The brand of papad claims it is an immunity booster with healthy ingredients like turmeric, black pepper, black cumin, tulsi leaves, hing (asafoetida), moong dal, urad dal, salt, and other spices.

On Friday, Meghwal released a video on his Twitter handle speaking about papads and bhujiya from Rajasthan. The minister spoke about how they were very famous and he encouraged consumers to only support only local products, as part of the “vocal for local” initiative.

Meghwal tagged other ministers and BJP leaders in his tweet, asking them to talk about famous local products.

Here’s how netizens reacted

Morning – I drink gaumutra

Lunch- I have Patanjali’s Coronil

Evening- I chant 100 times ‘Go corona go’

Dinner- I have started eating Bhabhiji #Papad



Now I don’t need the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/TXWu1Nq8Tw — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 24, 2020

I hope he has Gomutra ark, coronil tablets, and bhabhiji papad in ample quantities.😅🤣 pic.twitter.com/OyQApGuzF1 — Pulak Pyne (@PynePulak) July 25, 2020

Fry them and spread them all around your house on the ground … when people approach the crackling will warn you / come out and tell them to keep social distance and Corona will be prevented ……. simple https://t.co/pY1r3gxf1S — GOURMANDIZERS (@rockyandmayur) July 24, 2020

Bhabhi ji papad khaao

Corona bhagaao 🤣🤣🤣🤣😹😹😹@arjunrammeghwal — Ice touch👹 (@Ravinderjain274) July 24, 2020

Now papad will help in fighting people Corona Virus.

WHO :- Am i joke to you? — Hamid (@KhanHamid__) July 24, 2020