BJP leader Narayan Rane demands President’s Rule in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Upping the ante against the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Narayan Rane on Saturday demanded President’s Rule in Maharashtra alleging the MVA administration has failed on all fronts.

Rane said he will write to President R. N. Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking central rule as the MVA government of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been an all-round failure.

He said that the Antilia explosives case and the subsequent death of businessman Mansukh Hiren were instances of the collapse of the law and order machinery in the state.

“There has also been an increase in crime against women after this government came to power,” he said.

Rane pointed out that the state has not been able to handle the Covid-19 situation and Maharashtra tops the list of cases and deaths, besides the state economy which was mired in a mess.