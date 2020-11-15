BJP leader Sarang’s body taken to Bhopal, cremation at 4 pm

Bhopal, Nov 15 : The mortal remains of senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Kailash Sarang were flown to state capital Bhopal from Mumbai on Sunday.

The 86-year-old leader, who breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital on Saturday, would be cremated at 4 pm at Subhash Nagar Vishram Ghat here with full State honours.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan went to the airport to receive the body and paid his tribute to the deceased party leader.

The body was taken to Sarang’s residence at 74 Bangla, from where it will be taken to the state BJP office at 2.30 pm to enable various leaders and party workers to pay tributes.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted his condolence: “Shri Kailash Sarang Ji made stupendous efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. He will be remembered as a compassionate and hardworking leader, committed to MP’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti.”

Sarang was associated with the saffron party since the Jan Sangh days. He had worked alongside Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Sarang was keeping ill for several days. His health deteriorated in September. After initial treatment in Bhopal, he was shifted to Mumbai.

Kailash Sarang’s son Vishwas Sarang is a Minister in Madhya Pradesh.

