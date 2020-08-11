BJP leader shot dead in Baghpat

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 11 : Former BJP district chief Sanjay Khokhar was shot dead at his farm in Baghpat when he went out for a morning walk on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Chaprauli area of the Uttar Pradesh district.

According to reports, three unidentified men opened fire at Khokhar when he was out on a morning walk.

A video doing the rounds on social media showed Khokhar lying in a pool of blood in a narrow alley between the fields with big crowd of villagers and police personnel taking stock of the situation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief at the killing and directed the police officials to arrest the culprits within 24 hours.

