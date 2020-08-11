BJP leader shot dead in Baghpat

By News Desk 1 Published: 11th August 2020 9:58 am IST
BJP leader shot dead in Baghpat

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 11 : Former BJP district chief Sanjay Khokhar was shot dead at his farm in Baghpat when he went out for a morning walk on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Chaprauli area of the Uttar Pradesh district.

According to reports, three unidentified men opened fire at Khokhar when he was out on a morning walk.

A video doing the rounds on social media showed Khokhar lying in a pool of blood in a narrow alley between the fields with big crowd of villagers and police personnel taking stock of the situation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief at the killing and directed the police officials to arrest the culprits within 24 hours.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close