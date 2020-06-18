BJP leader Sonali arrested for beating market committee official

Chandigarh: Sonali Phogat, a BJP leader from Haryana, was on Wednesday arrested for obstructing a public servant in Hisar.

BJP leader Sonali Phogat was earlier this month caught on camera slapping and thrashing Hisar district’s agricultural market committee official Sultan Singh in Balsamand area.

Following the incident, the BJP leader had been booked for rioting, obstructing public servant in discharge of duty and other charges on the complaint of an agricultural market committee in Hisar.

Watch: BJP leader Sonali Phogat thrashes man with slipper

A video clip, purportedly showing the Hisar BJP leader beating a district’s agricultural market committee official with a slipper after accusing him of having made some indecent remarks against her, had gone viral on social media.

In the video, the 40-year-old ruling party leader from Adampur in Hisar, also a Tik-Tok star, was seen first slapping marketing committee secretary Sultan Singh and then hitting him with her slipper in full public view.

Singh had later lodged a complaint with police against Phogat, denying making any indecent remarks against her and accused her of beating him up under a “misconception” that he had opposed her during the assembly elections.

A case was also registered against Market Committee Secretary Sultan Singh whom Phogat has accused of making indecent remarks against her.

Sonali Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Assembly Polls from Adampur in Hisar district, a seat which was retained by senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, who is the younger son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal

