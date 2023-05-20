BJP leader supports daughter marrying Muslim man, slams hardliners

Uttarakhand BJP leader Yashpal Benam slammed hardliners of the BJP, VHP, and other rightwing outfits for protesting against his daughter’s forthcoming marriage to a Muslim man, reminding them that “this is the twenty-first century.”

“I want to tell those who are viewing this event through the lens of religion that it is very important for the two families. Two young people are involved, and religion is not essential to me in this circumstance. However, this marriage will be conducted in accordance with Hindu tradition,” Benam stated.

Hindutva outfits on Friday at Kotdwar, Uttarakhand burnt the effigy of BJP leader Yashpal Benam in protest against his daughter marrying a Muslim.

Dharmveer Gusain, a BJP member and member of the state government-managed Gosewa Ayog (cow-protection commission), told reporters: “We still follow the tradition of short dhoti (lower-rung Brahmin) and long dhoti (higher-rung Brahmin) in Uttarakhand. This means we believe in our traditions and cannot accept anything that is objectionable in our culture. We cannot accept such marriages,” the Telegraph online reported.

The VHP, Bhairav Sena, and Bajrang Dal took part in the protest.

“We strongly oppose such a marriage,” the working president of district VHP Dipak Gaud said.

A photo of the wedding card of the BJP leader’s daughter, who is marrying a Muslim, turned up on social media on Thursday, stoking resentment among the hardliners.

The wedding is slated to take place at a resort in the Ghuddaudi area on May 28.

Benam is the Pauri Municipal Corporation chairman at present. A former MLA, he joined BJP after defecting from Congress earlier.

People close to Benam said on condition of anonymity that his daughter studied at Lucknow University and had an affair with the man she is going to marry.

Political leaders from both BJP and Congress have been invited to the wedding.

(With excerpts from PTI)