UP BJP leader takes to celebratory firing to mark 9baje9minute

Balrampur: A video showing a BJP leader Manju Tiwari firing in the air with a revolver on Sunday night to mark the battle against Corona, has gone viral on the social media. A probe has been ordered in the matter.

Tiwari is the district president of the party’s women wing in Balrampur district. Dev Ranjan Verma, Superintendent of Police, has directed the kotwali nagar police to register a case against the woman and initiate action.

At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the nation to light a candle or a ‘diya’ on the doorstep on Sunday at 9.p.m for 9 minutes, the BJP leader chose to mark the occasion by firing in the air.

When asked, the BJP spokesman said that they would first verify the video and then take action.

Source: PTI

