BJP leaders demand special security to Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: State BJP leaders today demanded the state government to provide Y category special security to their president Bandi Sanjay Kumar while touring various districts of Telangana. Former Minister K. Vijaya Rama Rao, former MP S. Ravindra Naik and former MLA K. Srisailam Goud and others wrote a letter to the DGP of the state M. Mahender Reddy and urged him to take steps to provide the security.

They said that during the journey of the party president it had been evidently shown that heavy crowd was being gathering and blocking his movements frequently. They also said that it was also not known whether the individuals attending in the mob were genuine or with vested criminal nature in order to reduce his movements. They said that In the recent past, attempts were made to Carry out physical attacks on Bandi sanjay while he was travelling from Kodad to Hyderabad. At Suryapet a group of people wearing sticks and rods tried to prevent the car rally and added that they were searching for Bandi Sanjay in the car. Luckily “Bandi Sanjay Kumar was diverted to a different route and the vehicles in the convoy were ruthlessly damaged and people were beaten asking the whereabouts of their state president,” the leaders said.

Meanwhile, the leaders have also lodged a complaint with the DGP against the attempts of attacks being made against Bandi and urged him to take action on the issue.

Source: NSS