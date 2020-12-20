BJP leaders fight it out in public in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: BJP leaders from the city washed their linen in public. The Party leaders from Tarnaka division of the party fought it out on the road while abusing with each other. The incident took place during the division meeting of the party held at Lalapet.

The division president of the party Rama Varma expressed his anger at the party leaders for not inviting on the stage as per protocol. He also entered into argument with a party worker Mallesh.

Following this Mallesh lodged a complaint against Varma with lalapeta police. The public fight by the party candidate has shocked the state leadership of the party which is aiming to strengthen itself