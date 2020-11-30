BJP leaders hold dharna program before SEC office

Telangana BJP leaders and activists staging protest in front of the State Election Commissioner, Masabtank in Hyderabad on Monday. Alleging that their party workers were attacked by ruling TRS functionaries ahead of the GHMC election. the BJP leaders also accused TRS party workers of distributing money and sought action against them. Pic: Style photo service.

Hyderabad: The leaders of opposition BJP today staged a dharna program before the office of State Election Commission (SEC) alleging that the commission was acting in favour of ruling TRS party.

They alleged that the commission had not deployed teachers on the election duties as they would work against the state government. They raised slogans against the commision and TRS party.

Dubbak MLA Raghunandan Rao and the party MLC N.Ramachandra Rao led the dharna program. The police reached the spot and arrested all the activists. They were later rushed to Goshamahal police station

