BJP leader’s kin thrown before train, loses arm

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) Dec 17 : The 28-year-old nephew of a BJP leader has lost his left arm after he was pushed in front of a speeding goods train.

The incident took place in Ghatampur area late Tuesday. The injured identified as Lalit Dwivedi was admitted to Lala Lajpat Rai hospital from where he was referred to KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Police have detained a few suspects for questioning.

According to reports, Lalit had gone to see a Ramlila in Gopalpur village on Tuesday night when he got into an argument over a trivial issue with a group of men.

His uncle Umesh Dwivedi, a local BJP leader, intervened, and after pacifying him and the other men, dropped him home.

Ghatampur circle officer Ravi Kumar Singh said that “Lalit, however, went to the Ramlila venue again after midnight, and a scuffle took place between him and the rival group.

“The group overpowered Lalit, and after brutally assaulting him, pushed him inside a van. They then took him to Banda-Kanpur rail track and pushed him onto the track when they saw a speeding goods train approaching. Following this, Lalit lost his left arm.”

The accused thereafter fled the scene.

The incident came to light early on Wednesday morning after local residents spotted Lalit lying near the railway tracks in a pool of blood. They immediately informed the police.

The police rushed to the spot and took Lalit to a nearby CHC from where doctors referred him to Lala Lajpat Rai hospital.

He was later sent to the KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow.

The circle officer said that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of IPC in this regard and raids are underway to arrest those named in the FIR.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.