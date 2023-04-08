BJP leader’s remarks on ‘women roaming during night’ spark outrage

Hyderabad: Making remarks on young women’s dressing, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya compared them to Shurpanakha (a character from the Hindu epic Ramayana).

A video of the minister has sparked fresh controversy which shows him delivering a speech on the occasion of Hanuman and Mahavir Jayanti at a religious function organised in Indore.

BJP Leader @KailashOnline says girls dress badly & look like 'Shurpanakha'. This is a reprehensible & demeaning insult to every woman of this country



Where is @smritiirani now? Does she condone this disgusting statement? Or does she only find her voice to attack @RahulGandhi!

In the viral video, the senior BJP leader expressed his displeasure over young women, staying out late at night, under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Swearing his urge to ‘slap’ them, Kailash said, “When I leave for home at night, I see educated young people and children under the influence of drugs. I feel like approaching and slapping them five to seven times to sober them up”,” the BJP leader said.”

Adding on to his statement, the minister went on saying, “And the girls wear such dirty clothes. We think of women as goddesses but they look like Shurpanakha.”

“God has given you a good body, wear nice clothes. Please teach your children well, I am very worried,” he added.

Instantly, the statement of the minister faced backlash from the opposition with the Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress- AICC, Shama Mohamed hitting out at Union minister Smriti Irani over her silence on the remarks.

“Where is Smriti Irani now? Does she condone this disgusting statement? Or does she only find her voice to attack RahulGandhi,” Tweeted Shama.

Commenting on BJP’s alleged humiliation of women, the Congress spokesperson Sangeeta Sharma said, “BJP leaders humiliate women again and again. It shows their thinking and their attitude.”

Demanding an apology from Kailash Vijayvargiya for comments on women’s choices, Sangeeta claimed that such comments ‘fail to comprehend’ independent India.