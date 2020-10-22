BJP leaders to hit the campaign trail in UP

Lucknow, Oct 22 : The BJPs star campaigners will hit the campaign trail for the by-elections to seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh from Thursday amid the corona pandemic restrictions. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP state President Swatantra Dev Singh, among others, will hold public rallies in three regions going to the polls.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma will also campaign for the party.

BJP state media in-charge Manish Dixit said Yogi Adityanath and Swatantra Dev Singh will hold public rallies in Amroha’s Naugawan Sadat, Bulandshahr and Tundla assembly constituencies.

He informed that Dinesh Sharma will address a public rally in Bulandshahr on October 24. On October 27, the Chief Minister and the BJP state President will campaign for the Ghatampur seat in Kanpur and the Bangermau seat in Unnao. Keshav Prasad Maurya will address two public rallies on October 28 and three on October 29. Swatantra Dev Singh and Yogi Adityanath will seek votes for the party candidates at public rallies in Malhani and Deoria on October 31.

Public rallies by ministers, MPs, MLAs and the party’s state officials are also being organised. The BJP’s state organisational General Secretary Sunil Bansal has been holding frequent meetings with party officials and workers for all the seven assembly seats due for by-elections on November 3.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.