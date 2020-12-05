BJP loses Varanasi, Gorakhpur in UP Legislative Council polls

Lucknow: The BJP has lost Varanasi and Gorakhpur seats in the UP Legislative Council.

The party candidate has lost Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, where the Samajwadi Party’s Lal Bihari Yadav has won the election.

In Gorakhpur too, an independent Dhruv Kumar Tripathi has won the elections.

It may be mentioned that till 21st September 2017, the current Chief Minister of the State, Yogi Adityanath was the Member of Parliament from the Gorakhpur constituency.

However, the party has won seats in the teachers’ constituencies in Lucknow, Meerut and Bareilly.

Meanwhile, candidates and their supporters fought a pitched battle with the police in Jhansi at the counting centre on Friday afternoon.

BJP workers roughed police personnel when they were prevented from entering the counting arena. The Samajwadi Party candidate had been leading in the counting and the BJP workers alleged that malpractices were taking place inside.

In Varanasi, senior IAS officer Ajay Kumar Singh, who was a poll observer, fainted on duty.

He was taken to Shubham hospital where the doctors said that he had suffered a cardiac arrested. He is being treated at the hospital.

Source: With inputs from IANS