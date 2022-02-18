BJP lost confidence of people of Telangana, says MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad: Ahead of the 2023 Telangana Assembly polls, Member of Legislative Council of Nizamabad, Kalvakuntla Kavitha said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost the confidence of the people of Telangana.

On the occasion of the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Kavitha held special pujas at Balkampet Temple and participated in various programs.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha questioned the BJP for criticising Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and said, “BJP didn’t get deposits in a majority of seats in Telangana. BJP has lost the confidence of the people of Telangana. It is nice to know that PM Modi wished CM KCR on his birthday,” she added.

“The way Chief Minister KCR served society, he is an ideal for everyone,” she added.

Earlier in the morning, special pujas were performed by MLC Kavitha at the Ellamma Temple in Balkampet. Later, MLC Kavitha donated blood at the TNGO Bhavan. She congratulated the donors for participating in a blood donation camp on the occasion of the birthday of CM KCR.