BJP ‘misogynist’ for leaving Indira out of Vijay Diwas: Priyanka

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attacked the Centre and said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was being “left out” of the “misogynist” BJP government’s Vijay Diwas celebrations and said it is about time Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts recognising the now deceased PM’s contributions.

Vijay Diwas commemorates India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the war.

…@narendramodi ji, women don’t believe your platitudes. Your patronising attitude is unacceptable. It’s about time you started giving women their due. 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 16, 2021

Earlier, MP Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to martyrs and veterans of the 1971 war. He attacked the BJP led central government in Uttarakhand and said Indira Gandhi, his grandmother, “took 32 bullets for the country… but her name was not mentioned.”